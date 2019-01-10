Constance Nunes Shows Some Skin In Sexy New Photo

Constance Nunes is showing off her sultry side in her latest social media post.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself striking an alluring pose while showing some skin.

In the sexy snapshot, the Car Masters: From Rust To Riches star is seen wearing nothing but a tan oversize knit sweater as she gives a seductive stare into the camera.

The model and car mechanic flaunts her long, lean legs in the photo, and also has the sweater draped off of one of her shoulders to give her followers a peek at a bit more skin.

Nunes has her chestnut-colored locks worn down in long, straight strands which fall down her back. Constance dons a full face of makeup, which includes a bright bronzed glow, dark eyebrows and lashes, earth tone colors on her lids and a berry color on her plump pout.

The model also sports a diamond pendant around her neck, a gold bangle bracelet on her right wrist and a large diamond sparkler on her left hand.

Nunes and her longtime boyfriend have been engaged since December 2017, and she recently began asking fans for recommendations on things such as wedding photographers, seemingly hinting that her big day is right around the corner.

Upon getting engaged, Constance Nunes took a video of her huge diamond ring sparkling in the light and gave a few details in the caption.

“I win ladies….he is officially off the market and I really am the luckiest woman to have this man who for 7 years put up with all of my bulls** and crazy and cars and career and believed in me when i was absolutely nothing, pushed me when i needed the push and held me when i needed to be held, which was a lot…i would honestly not be where i am without this man and everything he does for me,” she captioned the video.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Constance is more than just a pretty face. The model is also a skilled engine mechanic, who specializes in American iron and has a soft spot for muscle cars.

Nunes helps restore cars at Gotham Garage and even restored her very own classic Mustang, which is her pride and joy.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by watching her on the Netflix series, Car Masters: From Rust To Riches or following her on Instagram.