Jojo Babie Flaunts Famous Curves In Red Lingerie Bodysuit On Instagram

Instagram model Jojo Babie has over 8 million followers. She keeps them updated on her latest outfits, as her newest post shows her standing in a pair of white heels while sporting a lingerie bodysuit. It appears to either be a sheer bodysuit, or it has a nude base layer with red floral accents. She wore her hair down with a heavy right part, as she popped her right hip out for the photo. Fans loved it, saying, “Curves rule,” “Beautiful as always,” and “Wowowow such beauty.”

Babie’s other recent posts show her in other revealing outfits, including a black one shoulder swimsuit with major horizontal cutouts. That meant that although it was technically a one-piece, it was just as revealing as a bikini. Jojo posed on a rooftop in Los Angeles, California, as she wore her hair down in a middle part.

Another post showed her sitting on a bed in a string lingerie bottom, as she leaned slightly back wearing a red crop top that barely covered her curves. All three posts showed her wearing Fashion Nova outfits, which are also often promoted by other Instagram stars and celebrities like Demi Rose and Aubrey O’Day. Fashion Nova is a popular brand, because they know how to gain traction through influencers, and also their prices are budget-friendly.

There’s also two Stories right now, one promoting her newest post modeling the bodysuit, while another was a SnapChat filter of her in a dog mask as she lounged in a white sports bra with purple accents. It was captioned, “Let’s Chill,” while Jojo winked at the camera.

Babie has capitalized on her large fan base and developed an Only Fans profile. Her most dedicated followers can opt to pay $24.99 a month to get access to exclusive content.

“JOIN THE JOJO ARMY Here I’ll be posting exclusive photos, videos, and post selfies that you will not see anywhere else ALSO you get to message/chat with me, and ask questions at ANYTIME! SUBSCRIBE NOW*”

She’s not the only social media star to offer exclusive content. For example, Demi Rose launched an app that fans can download for free to gain access to exclusive videos, photos, and live streams.

In addition to all of the revealing photos, Jojo tends to share quotes with her fans on a regular basis. Her newest quote post read, “Punch mother******* in the outh with your success… then inspire them.” Another recent post said, “If you’re reading this, I hope something good happens to you today.”