Gordon Ramsay Torched By Twitter As 2010 Appearance With Sofia Vergara Resurfaces

If you’re a fan of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, there’s a good chance that you’re familiar with his unique and sometimes abrasive personality. Ramsay doesn’t shy away from hurling insults and profanity at other chefs, especially when on his own television shows — namely, Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen.

While Ramsay is usually the one doling out the heat, a recent controversy is putting the heat back on him. As reported by Page Six, an episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno has resurfaced, and internet users all over are rather uncomfortable with the way Ramsay interacts with actress Sofia Vergara.

In the 2010 episode — which we’ve embedded below — Ramsay can be seen doling out innuendos and inappropriate comments in rapid succession.

“Did I scare you guys?” Vergara asked both Ramsay and Leno during the episode’s interview segment, making reference to her screaming in a previous skit. “I never scream like that in real life. It was all acting.”

“Only in the bedroom?” Ramsay retorted, taking the opportunity to touch Vergara’s arm.

“You would never know,” Leno quipped back, while Vergara made a face.

Leno changed gears, bringing up a then-recent issue of the now-defunct Daily Variety. The issue in question featured an advertisement for Modern Family, the popular ABC family sitcom which has been airing since 2009. The ad reads, “If Modern Family wins the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, Sofia Vergara will run naked down Sunset Blvd.”

The ad features a footnote, explaining that the cast member may change without prior notice.

Vergara commented on the ad, explaining, “That’s ridiculous. I cannot run.”

“Knock yourself out,” Ramsay quickly responded.

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘uncomfortable’ Sofía Vergara interview sparks Twitter outrage https://t.co/DC9b9qswAG pic.twitter.com/zR8ZPcnnZP — Page Six (@PageSix) January 8, 2019

Later, Vergara recounts a then-recent trip she took to Greece and Italy, showing off some photos of the vacation. One photo, in particular, shows the actress eating pizza.

“You seem like you’re enjoying that. You had one whole wedge in your mouth at one time?” Ramsay joked. In the clip, Vergara seems visibly annoyed with his sexual innuendo.

“You haven’t heard of a knife and fork?” Ramsay joked, before continuing with another sexually-focused joke, as reported by E! Online. “You don’t eat pizza with a knife and a fork. You just pick it up and stick it in.”

Although the clip in question is nearly a decade old, social media users are taking issue with the way Ramsay treated Vergara. This isn’t the only time that past remarks have resurfaced to haunt a celebrity. Recently, comedian and actor Kevin Hart came under fire for homophobic tweets dating back to 2010 and 2011, as reported by the Inquisitr.