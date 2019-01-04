Josephine Skriver Flaunts Curves In Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Model Josephine Skriver shared a new selfie on Instagram, and it shows the model posing in a black bikini top with a front-tie accent. She flaunted her curves, while wearing a simple black-and-white necklace along with several earrings. Josephine gave a sultry look to the camera, as she sported mascara and purple eyeshadow. Her hair looked a bit wet, which she wore down and combed back. She captioned the post, “Nordic girl in a tropical world!” The geo-tag revealed that she’s at the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador.

Notably, the Galapagos were made famous by scientist Charles Darwin, who first came up with the theory of evolution while studying the wildlife. There’s a national park there now, which is perhaps where the model was at.

Skriver previously revealed that she’d arrived to the Galapagos when she posted a photo of herself wearing a cute outfit, which consisted of an off-the-shoulder red crop top with a long sleeve. She paired that with ripped short, denim jeans and long white socks with sneakers. The model wore a cross body bag, and channeled Princess Leia with two high buns. Fans commented, “Get your sightseeing on!”, “Amazing photo,” and “Enjoy!!! Once in a lifetime trip!!”

The model previously spoke with Teen Vogue alongside model Stella Maxwell, and shared some personal information about herself.

“Being a girl in general, it’s a weird world. I think it’s about talking to yourself nicely — I went through a phase where I gave myself a compliment each day for self-empowerment. I think it’s also important to compliment what you see in others. The more I compliment others, the more I just get happy. It’s about being happy. Nobody’s perfect, and it’s about being okay with that.”

Plus, Josephine described one of the positive aspects of having a large social media following, saying that “I love the fact that I’ve gotten a platform and a voice. I come from an LGBTQ family — I never had many issues growing up, but I realize the world is a little different when you leave a certain bubble. To have a platform is not necessarily to be like, “This is my agenda, you all have to believe this,” but more about sharing my story and teaching the world that there is room for everybody.”

What some fans may not realize, is that Josephine is an “IVF kid” as she described herself before, and she had two moms growing up. This has led to Skriver emphasizing the importance of LGBTQ rights whenever possible, and being an advocate for the community in general.