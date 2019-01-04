Olivia Culpo Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini For First ‘S.I.’ Gig Actually Wearing Clothing

Olivia has modeled for the magazine before but this is the first time she has covered up -- albeit, barely.

Model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has most certainly worn a swimsuit before. She has also graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit before. Surprisingly, however, the brunette bombshell had never done the two at the same time — at least, not until a few months ago.

Olivia made the hard-to-believe realization in what appears to be a throwback post shared on the Sports Illustrated Swim Instagram account today from a shoot in October of 2018, and while it is the first time she was actually modeling a bikini for the magazine, the ensemble definitely had some similarities to her nude rookie photo shoot from the previous year, leaving little to the imagination for the account’s 1.9 million followers, and likely for some of her own 3.6 million-person following as well.

In the sexy clip shared to the social media platform on Thursday, January 3, Olivia rocks a barely-there bikini that did nothing but favors for the model’s amazing figure. Her ensemble was sure to make hearts soar, as it consisted of a bandeau top that tied in the middle of her chest, putting on an ample display of cleavage for the account’s following. The barely-there matching bottom piece sat high on her hips, accentuating her slender waist and long, toned legs.

The model wore her signature brown bob-style haircut down, which barely grazed her shoulders, and refrained from adding any accessories from the ensemble, not that they would be noticed amid Olivia’s incredibly revealing outfit.

“This isn’t my first time posing for Sports Illustrated but this is my first time actually wearing a bathing suit,” she revealed in the short Instagram clip as she prepared to be photographed for the magazine’s 2019 edition. “So I’m so excited to shoot tomorrow, I cannot wait”

“And I’m so happy you guys let me wear clothes this time,” she joked.

The account’s followers clearly enjoyed hearing the odd fact about Olivia’s second photo shoot with the magazine, or maybe just enjoyed seeing her first time modeling a swimsuit for the issue, for within just four hours of going live the video had been viewed over 75,000 times and garnered nearly 10,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments relishing in her beauty.

“@oliviaculpo is everything goals,” her fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and 2018 rookie Haley Kalil commented on the post.

Olivia’s first shoot for Sports Illustrated‘s coveted swimsuit edition was for her rookie year and was entitled “In Her Own Words.” The model was featured completely nude, though she did have words painted on her skin that reflected attributes and insecurities in her life.