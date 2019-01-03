Pippa Middleton Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body Just Two Months After Giving Birth

Pippa Middleton is off on a sunny vacation in the Caribbean with her husband James Matthews and other family members, and she has nothing to hide. As the Daily Mail reported, the 35-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was recently spotted rocking a white bikini, showcasing a flat tummy and toned abs just two months after giving birth.

Middleton, who gave birth to the couple’s son Arthur in October, was seen holding hands with Matthews at a beach in a resort of St. Barts accompanied by her brother-in-law, the Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams, according to the Daily Mail report. The new mother bared her abs as she donned a white bikini with dark blue stitching along the side.

The duchess’ younger sister was also photographed carrying a pair of blue goggles as she strolled through the surf, suggesting she had been doing a little underwater exploring in the crystal-clear ocean. Afterward, Middleton put on a white cover-up with blue embroidery detail, which she paired with a straw hat sunglasses and a bag with blue pompoms and the words “live life” stitched across the front, E! News noted.

Middleton was also spotted earlier this week carrying Arthur on the Caribbean island where her father-in-law owns a luxury hotel, the Daily Mail report continued.

According to the Daily Mail, Middleton’s beachwear is by the brand Biondi, a brand the younger Middleton has been seen donning before.

The two families have reportedly forged a strong bond since Middleton and Matthews got married last year. The Middletons were even invited to attend Spencer Matthews and Williams’ wedding in Scotland in June of lat year.

Middleton and her husband welcomed their son just days after they attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding, as E! News pointed out. The first-time mother opened up about how she was preparing for her first child, and shared how she was keeping fit while pregnant, the report continued.

As Hello! magazine previously noted, Middleton revealed that during her first trimester worked out three or four times a week, engaging in a combination of Barre class, Pilates or yoga. She added that she also cycled, walked with weights and went swimming and played tennis.

“Sport and exercise has always formed part of my daily life, from gym sessions to weekend runs, ambles or training for an event. Fitness gives me energy and helps clear my mind. I love the endorphins and the buzz factor that exercise gives,” she has written in her Waitrose Magazine column.