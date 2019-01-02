Kylie Jenner Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Dress As She Rings In New Year

Kylie Jenner may have just had the best year of her life so far, both personally and professionally, but she is fully ready for what 2019 is about to bring.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her New Year’s Eve outfit, which consisted of a plunging little black dress that showcased her ample cleavage and fabulous hourglass physique. Kylie also donned her recently-dyed blue hair, which was styled into a fashionable curly ponytail with a few locks left out, framing her beautiful face. And despite having all the makeup tricks up her sleeve, she actually decided to keep things simple, opting for a subtle pink cat-eye, and a natural-looking nude lipstick shade.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star put on a particularly busty display in a few pictures taken in the car with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jordyn also shared a couple of snaps from the night with her best friend, which she captioned “plus she know my babymama is a trophy.” They were later seen joining Kylie’s beau Travis Scott to celebrate the new year together, with the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan switching up looks to a white blazer dress for the occasion, as per the Daily Mail.

Kylie and Travis also joined her older sister Kendall and her NBA boyfriend Ben Simmons in attending Drake’s New Year party at Delilah in Los Angeles on Monday night, which also saw other A-listers such as Idris Elba, Chris Brown, Niall Horan, Madison Beer, and Kaia Gerber. Kylie and Kendall’s decision to attend the Canadian rapper’s bash has probably annoyed their brother-in-law Kanye West, who once again took to Twitter on Monday to bash his nemesis. The whole rant started when Ye found out Drake had started following Kim Kardashian on Instagram back in September.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not [Drake’s] friend. I don’t have beef with no one,” Kanye started his rant, going on to say that “Love everyone but don’t follow my f*****g wife on Instagram” and “Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness.” Kanye also further added fuel to the fire by once again claiming Drake had tried to use his verse on “Sickomode” with Travis Scott to “get at” him, and that he had “been trying to pick a fight since the pool line.”