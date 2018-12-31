Naomi Campbell, 48, Showcases Insane Body In Tiny Bikini On Kenyan Beach

There’s a reason why Naomi Campbell has been one of the most sought-after models for decades, and she’s proved yet again that hard work pays off when she paraded her incredible body down the beach during a family vacation to Kenya.

The 48-year-old looked insanely gorgeous as she sported a barely-there black and yellow striped triangle bikini for the family getaway to the African country last week. Naomi and her family enjoyed a fun boat ride, for which she rocked the tiny bikini as well as some gold necklaces, a glamorous body chain, diamond earrings, and a pair of black sunglasses, according to the Daily Mail.

She looked naturally pretty as she ditched the makeup and opted for a sun-soaked glow instead, only covering up with a black hair wrap. The supermodel was all smiles as she swam in the paradisiac, crystal-clear waters, and was even photographed playing with a red foam swimming noodle. She was later spotted hopping on a yacht that stood nearby, smoking a cigarette while relaxing and sunbathing.

Naomi has been in Africa, both working and enjoying some well-deserved time off, since before Christmas, which she spent in Kenya before heading over to Ghana. She first told her 6.2 million Instagram followers that she was there when she posted a picture of herself sporting her natural hair, alongside the caption “Bare it all. [Hands up emoji] done in Kenya #NAOMIAFRICA.”

She also posted a picture with a group of people posing on the beach in Kenya, including her beautiful 64-year-old mother Valerie Morris. The two share a close bond, and have even modeled together, with Valerie posing next to Naomi for this year’s Burberry Christmas commercial.

“It’s been nearly four years since Naomi and I last worked on a shoot together, so this was a really special moment for me,” she said, when asked about the Burberry photo shoot.

“She has such an abundance of modelling experience, and it was a lot of fun to be on set together enjoying each other’s company. I’ll remember this project for a very long time and I’m honored to be part of Burberry’s history,” the proud mama added.

And while Naomi has been a staple in the fashion industry for over three decaes, she has recently opened up about the possibility of retiring from the catwalk and handing over the baton to the younger generation, saying “I don’t know if I can walk much longer, it’s been 32 years.” In the meanwhile, she is surely enjoying escaping the London weather and starting the new year in Africa with family and friends.