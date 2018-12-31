Georgia Fowler Shares 10 New Sexy Throwback Photos On Instagram To Say Goodbye To 2018

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler treated her 797,000 followers to a set of 10 sexy throwback photographs on Sunday evening to reflect on the success she achieved in 2018 during her modeling career.

The 26-year-old model started off with a throwback photo from her recent Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 where she was featured wearing a set of black lace lingerie from the brand which she paired with a very short jacket that only covered her arms and shoulders but allowed her to flash ample cleavage. The picture must be a memorable one for her as singer Rita Ora is featured performing in the background while the New Zealand native rocked the runway.

In another image, Fowler left very little to the imagination as she posed for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The photograph featured her wearing a very low-cut dress that provided a generous view of her perky breasts.

In another photograph, the model was featured wearing a green-and-black ensemble that covered most of her body but provided a glimpse of her breasts through a cutout below the shoulder. Similarly, in the next photograph –which was captured at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in May 2018 — Fowler stunned her fans by wearing a see-through black dress by the luxury-wear designer, Zuhair Murad. The stunning model also shared a picture from Elle USA‘s photo shoot where she put her derriere on full display.

Georgia also shared a few more memorable pictures from magazine photo shoots as well as from different fashion shows which have certainly added a lot of value to her modeling profile.

Fowler also shared a series of Instagram stories where she revealed that she is having a great time with family and friends in her home country, and also posted a lot of food pictures to show to her fans that she is indulging a lot to celebrate her holidays.

A few days ago, Fowler shared a monochromatic picture with her Instagram fans where she was featured smiling ear-to-ear to flaunt her famous cheek dimples as she ate something. The model captioned the picture with the words, “eat, drink and be merry.”

The stunner was also recently featured in an interview with Vogue France where she, along with her makeup artist Toby Henney, shared some makeup tips with the readers. The article revealed which products Fowler uses to achieve her amazing looks during photoshoots and on the runway, and a video was also posted on Vogue’s website which shows the model sitting completely bare-faced as her makeup artists painted Georgia’s face to completely transform her looks.