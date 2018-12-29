Kylie Jenner Goes Braless Under Flowy Dress In Latest Instagram Post With Stormi

Kylie Jenner is already anticipating her daughter’s first birthday. In her latest Instagram post, the reality TV star shared a series of black and white photos of herself with Stormi as she rocks a flowy maxi dress with a plunging back that reveals the entrepreneur is not wearing a bra.

In the first shot, Kylie has her back toward the camera as she looks on in the opposite direction with the 10-month-old in her arms. She is wearing a long, satin dress that reaches down to her ankles and features a plunging back that leaves her bare back exposed. The 21-year-old soon-to-be billionaire is wearing her dark tresses down falling onto her shoulders and back.

In the second photo, the socialite is looking over her left shoulder as she smiles coyly at the camera. In this shot, the front of her hair can be seen framing her face. Kylie and Stormi are posing in a beautiful setting of wild grass and mountains in the background. The sky is partially covered by fog, which accentuates the intense atmosphere of the photo. According to the post’s tag, the photos were taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Sasha Samsonova, who often collaborates with Kylie.

In the caption, Kylie stated that her baby is turning 1 soon, paired with a black heart. The shots, which Kylie shared with her whopping 122 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 2.4 million likes and more than 14,000 comments in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the comment section to gush over Stormi and state how time flies.

“I’m kinda excited for her but at the same time not,” one user wrote alluding to how fast kids grow, while another added in all caps and accompanied by three heart eyes emoji, “Shes so big!”

According to Metro, even though Stormi has made her reality TV debut on her family’s popular show, Kylie and Travis Scott plan on raising their daughter with limited access to TV. The rapper recently spoke about his concerns, referencing the violence of his hometown of Houston.

“Today kids are on iPads. There’s so much technology, they don’t play outside anymore,” the “Astroworld” hitmaker is quoted as saying in the report. “That’s what Astroworld Festival was about. N****s don’t come outside. That’s why, with Stormi — no TV. That TV s**t is out.”