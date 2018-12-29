Demi Rose Busts Out Of Plunging Spaghetti Top In Latest Instagram Post

Demi Rose has amassed an impressive following on Instagram thanks to her sultry snaps, and today is no different than any other. In her latest post, Demi Rose took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snap of herself wearing a tiny spaghetti top and smiling really big for the camera.

While the 23-year-old is well-known for posting sexy photos highlighting her internet-famous curves, she is — in a change of pace — showcasing her pearly whites by having a huge smile on her face. The model generally favors posing photos in which she is striking a seductive or more serious look on her face. But in this shot, the British beauty is promoting the work of a dentist and a hygienist with whom she recently had her teeth whitened.

In addition to her big, bright smile, Demi Rose is wearing a beige plunging top that accentuates her voluptuous bust. On her face, she is wearing natural makeup consisting mainly of thin eyeliner that gives her a slight cat eye and nude lips. The brunette bombshell is wearing her lustrous tresses swept to the side in a casual yet sensual style. To accessorize her casual, homey style, she is rocking a lone gold chain around her neck.

The snap, which Demi Rose shared her whopping 8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 98,000 likes and more than 640 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comment section to fill it with a bevy of different emojis, including different colored hearts.

“Your smile is so perfect. You are insanely beautiful,” one user wrote paired with a heart-eyed emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “good to see you smile.”

The Birmingham-born beauty, who was initially propelled into the spotlight when she was briefly linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, has often addressed her wishes to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling and acting.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

As for her enviable figure, Demi Rose has said she likes to lead a healthy lifestyle, focusing on clean eating. The fattiest food she eats is nuts and peanut butter, which she considers a treat, per the Daily Mail.