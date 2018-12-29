‘Victoria’s Secret’s’ Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Cleavage & Belly Chain In Racy Red String Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel flaunted her incredible body on social media recently. The 30-year-old model sported a red string bikini that left little doubt as to why she’s one of the world’s top 10 earning models.

The South African native has been promoting her swimwear line, Tropic of the C., and making us long for sunny days at the beach.

The image which she shared on Instagram seems to be a candid photo where she was just relaxing on the beach. She wore a red string bikini with some interesting detail.

The halter neck bikini had thin strings which tie behind her neck, but it’s the cup detail which catches your eye. The cup is separate from the understrap which would logically expose some generous underboob. But, Swanepoel’s assets are neatly ensconced in the fiery material and it’s her cleavage which is on display instead.

The blonde bombshell wore a thong t-string which showed off her rounded hips and long legs. The warm red color of the bikini set showed off her sun-kissed skin to perfection.

Who said you can’t accessorize at the beach? The Victoria’s Secret model styled her outfit with a woven broad-brimmed hat which she slung low over her face. Swanepoel wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and two chains dangled between her breasts.

Undoubtedly the pièce de résistance of Swanepoel’s beachwear outfit was her belly chain, so delicate that if you only gave the image a passing glance, you might miss it. But once seen, the waist chain beckons and invites the viewer to take another look. The shimmering piece of gold rests across Swanepoel’s magnificent abs and accentuates her incredible figure.

It’s hard to believe that just six months ago Swanepoel gave birth to her son, Ariel. And though it’s true that we see celebs busting out babies and showing off their toned physiques a few months later, Ariel was Swanepoel’s second child in a short space of time. In fact, Anacan was just 20 months old when the supermodel gave birth to his sibling.

Swanepoel has 13.1 million followers who love showering the beauty with praise. In less than one hour the red bikini photograph has garnered more than 120,000 views from her fans. They cannot seem to get enough of the snap.

One fan commented, “Yes mama! You’re amazing,” while another posted, “Two. Babies. She’s had two babies… I’ve had 0 babies and I don’t look like that.”