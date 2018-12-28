Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Her Killer Body In Skimpy White Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Gwyneth Paltrow is still riding waves of newlywed bliss as she took to her Instagram page on Friday, sharing a snap of herself in a skimpy white two-piece bikini that showcases her incredible body.

In the snap, the 46-year-old actor is seen standing near the ocean at sunset. Paltrow is rocking a white two-piece consisting of a triangle top and matching bottoms that sit low on her hips, accentuating her toned abs and thighs. The mother of two is wearing her blonde tresses pulled back into a low bun.

The Goop founder is standing to the left of the photographic frame as she strikes a pose on gorgeous white sand, letting the calm ocean in the background be the focus of her paradisal photo.

While Paltrow didn’t specify the location that the photo was taken, it is evidently a beautiful one. The lighting caught in the snap suggests that the photo was taken at sunset, as orange rays are seen peeking through the clouds in the background.

In the caption, the beauty mogul simply wrote, “Out of office.”

The image — which the Oscar-winning actor shared with her 5 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 128,000 likes and more than 580 comments within five hours of being posted.

Fans of the actor and businesswoman took to the photo’s comments section to congratulate her looks — and age-defying physique. They largely left messages of support, sharing a host of emojis portraying hearts, fire, heart-eyed emoji, and others.

“I thought you were older than 25! Crazy spectacular figure! Big fan! TY for allowing me to follow you!” one Instagram user wrote. “That’s 2 great views, Gwyneth. Merry belated Christmas & Happy New Year 2019.”

Paltrow’s beach snap comes just a few days after she shared photos of her September wedding to Brad Falchuk. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Paltrow said that she is “very much the marrying kind,” and loves being a wife.

“I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor,” she told Marie Claire. “Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it – I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after. For a while, I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids – what’s the point?’ And then I met this incredible man who made me think, ‘No, this person is worth making this commitment to.’ I’m very much the marrying kind.”