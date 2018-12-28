Hannah Ferguson Leaves Little To The Imagination Wearing Nothing Under Suspenders On Instagram

Hannah Ferguson has transitioned from swimsuit to high fashion seamlessly, as evidenced by her latest photo shoot for Maxim. The magazine took to its official Instagram page on Friday to share a racy shot of the 26-year-old blonde bombshell wearing suspenders attached to a pair of black pants and nothing underneath.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is featured wearing the suspenders over her bare chest, using the bands to cover her breasts. The suspenders attach to a pair of relaxed, loose pants that is both sophisticated and casual. To complete her edgy look, the Texas native paired her attire with a black leather cap featuring a silver chain at the front.

The Model Squad star is wearing a host of silver rings and accessories on her fingers, which go perfectly with the rocker mood of the photo. She is rocking a black smokey eye while her hair is tied back and tucked under the cap, except for a few strands that hang free around her face.

Ferguson is posing with her body toward the camera, though her face is turned to the left, leaving just the side of her face exposed. She is standing with her hands on the suspenders near her tummy, in a pose that accentuates her toned arms and the structure of her shoulders.

In the caption, Maxim simply wrote, “Dressed to kill.”

The shot, which the magazine shared with its 842,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,300 likes and about 40 comments within three hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Social media users took to the comment section to leave a host of emoji portraying fire, fireworks, clapping hands and hearts in all shapes and colors.

“Bravo, eye catching beauty,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Absolutely gorgeous love it.”

While Ferguson has no issues stripping down to barely nothing for shots, the model grew up in a rather conservative, military household in rural Texas. In an interview with Fox News in October, Ferguson, whose parents were both Marines, explained that her strict upbringing has taught invaluable skills for her professional journey.

“They raised us to be hard workers, to be diligent, and to always strive for what you want,” she told Fox News. “They taught us that nothing comes easy. It was challenging at times, but nevertheless I will always appreciate how I was raised. It made me a lot stronger as a person, especially for this particular industry that I’m trying to conquer.”