Josephine Skriver Displays Cleavage In Tiny Red Dress As A Sexy Mrs. Claus On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver proved that she knows how to put a sexy spin on anything, as she shared a new Instagram photo that she captioned, “Mrs. Claus.” In the picture, Josephine posed in a tiny, red sequined halter dress. It was a figure-hugging outfit, as she accessorized with a Santa’s hat and gave a sultry look for the camera. A Christmas tree could be spotted in the backdrop, as she’s obviously feeling the holiday spirit. Fans sent their well wishes for Christmas, as others noted, “Sexy lady in red,” “Wow,” and “So beautiful.”

Prior to this update, Skriver shared her workout routines with her fans. In a video, the model could be seen working out while using a silver fitness ball. She wore a festive outfit, including plaid leggings and a red tank top with a black sports bra underneath.

Her Instagram Stories further gave fans a closer look at her Christmas goings-on, including presents that she wrapped and placed under the tree. She thanked a friend for teaching her tricks on how to wrap gifts, which she did using non-traditional black gift wrapping paper and colorful bows. Plus, Josephine showed off her holiday cookies and gave fans a peek of the snow falling outside of her window.

Skriver is obviously enjoying some peaceful downtime after a busy year. Another post from four days ago showed Josephine smiling as she walked down a festively decorated city street. She noted that she was home for the holidays, as she looked great in a white outfit including a sweater and jacket.

And while the model looks flawless in her photos, she previously confessed to Pop Sugar that she also has her off-days like anyone else.

“There are times when I’m superstressed and my hormones are crazy and I wake up with a few [pimples] here and there. It just sucks, and it’s annoying because everyone is looking at my face… It makes me feel a bit insecure about things.”

Josephine added that she uses a stick concealer for those pimples.

“It somehow just covers zits, and it’s a little creamy, so you don’t feel like you’re drying out. Sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, I look tired today, here put on some concealer.'”

With all that being said, the model shared her philosophy on makeup.