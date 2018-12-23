Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless In Hardly Censored Photo On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel posed topless for one of her newest Instagram photos, where she posed with her body to the side and her head turned toward the camera. The model wore her hair slicked back, and wore floral-shaped adornments on her head. She censored herself with her left hand, but most of her curves were left exposed. From the captions, it looks like the picture was taken for Numéro Tokyo, an international fashion magazine. Fans responded with tons of compliments, while one person even wrote her a long poem. People commented things like, “Beyond this planet beautiful!” and “this is everything. forever.”

Another recent picture included a selfie of Candice with her son, Ariel. The adorable picture showed her son looking wide-eyed for the camera as he smiled widely, as Candice smiled with her eyes closed. Fans couldn’t believe how “cute” the photo was, and one person noted that “Both your children have your spellbinding large blue eyes.”

In addition to that, the model has been busy promoting her swimwear line, Tropic of C. Swanepoel has been steadily releasing pictures from a photoshoot at the Amangiri resort, which featured herself and models Kristina Romanova and Amilna Estevao.

The swimwear line includes a huge variety of chic styles, including one-pieces and bikinis. From basic-cut bikinis to intricate pieces with wrap-around and ties, the pieces are glam, but very simple at the same time.

Previously, Candice opened up to Elle about the way she approaches her career.

“When it comes to a modeling career, it’s hard because you want to be clear with your goals, but you can’t be ‘realistic’ because modeling isn’t realistic. The sky’s the limit with this kind of job. So when I go to [my agent], I’m not afraid to shoot really high. I’ll say, ‘Why not this photographer? Why not this campaign? Let’s get it!'”

Not to mention, the model is also focusing on building an empire beyond her modeling career. The Tropic of C line appears to be doing quite well, as she’s naturally able to tap into her fan base that’s built up over the years. After all, Swanepoel has over 13 million Instagram followers that enjoy following her daily updates.

But through it all, she’s kept a level head, and talked about what it’s like to give birth and return to modeling.