Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Famous Curves By Rocking A Sexy Lingerie Set While Splayed Out On The Stairs

Ashley Graham took to Instagram Friday night to share a snap of herself splayed out on a set of stairs, wearing a sexy two piece lingerie set that had her 7.9 million fans drooling. The sultry, curvy model showed off her assets while stretching out on the stairs, giving her fans a glimpse of her entire body.

The black and red lingerie set Graham chose for the photo was covered in lace and form fitted. The bra top showed off Graham’s curves flawlessly, and the low cut bikini style bottoms have a glimpse of her voluptuous mid section and gorgeous thighs. The Glamour model gave an alluring stare to the camera, and kept her makeup looking fresh to show off her flawless face. She wore a smokey eye, a nude lip, and used contouring to show off her features. She kept her long chestnut colored tresses in loose curls that spilled over her shoulders.

Graham is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous body on Instagram. Aside from this tempting shot, the 31-year old took to her Instagram story to share a similar pic of herself wearing another black and red lingerie set, with high waisted panties that featured a garter.

A few weeks ago, Graham shared a photo of herself from Thailand, where she showed off her curves in a two piece covered in silver chains and a tempting pattern. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model also shared a snap of herself earlier in the month, stretched out wearing a low cut red dress that clung to her body and showed off every inch of her.

In September, the body positive activist sat down with the New York Times and revealed that she doesn’t touch up her photos or use filters, as she tries to not alter her pics in any way. The reasoning, she says, is that she knows young fans are watching, and she worries about their self esteem if they see her in an altered state.

“If you are constantly showing an altered woman in media. What is that little girl going to go and do when she looks in the mirror and doesn’t see smoothed-out skin, or almond eyes, or a pinched nose and plumped-up lips,” the Miss Universe host said.

She also shared that showing off her body isn’t confidence, it’s just human nature. She revealed that the idea that she shouldn’t put on a bathing suit or wear lingerie isn’t a huge deal, it’s just human nature to dress how you want, and wear what makes you feel great.

“People ask, ‘How do you get your confidence?’ And it’s like how wouldn’t I have confidence? Or they will say, ‘You are so brave for putting on that swimsuit.’ Well why wouldn’t I do that? That’s not called bravery — that is called putting on a swimsuit. Everybody has their idea of what beauty is or what perfect is or what the right shape is and they just express it in a different ways,” Graham stated.