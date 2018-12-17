Josephine Skriver Packs On The PDA With Fiance Alex DeLeon In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver broke many hearts last month when she revealed that she is officially off the market by announcing that she got engaged to her boyfriend Alex DeLeon.

And now the 25-year-old hottie left many of her admirers jealous as she posted a new picture on Instagram where she’s featured locking lips with her fiance.

Skriver, who is a big Oakland Raiders fan, wore the NFL team’s official cap and jacket in the picture and her fiance also wore the team’s official cap to show off their devotion and support for the team. The Danish beauty also tagged Raiders in her post and said that she and her fiance both are the team’s fans for life.

Anyone who has been following Josephine on Instagram knows that she often wears the team’s official jersey and merchandise and never forgets to root for Raiders whenever they have a match.

Last week, Josephine followed her routine and posted some hot pics on Instagram where she was featured wearing a skimpy black bra, black pants and the official cap of the team, as the Inquisitr earlier reported. The picture in question became an instant hit among her fans as they admired Josephine’s amazing abs and her enviable cleavage.

As for the new picture, it amassed almost 150,000 likes and 400 comments where fans and followers sent their best wishes to the adorable couple. Some fans also showed their love for Josephine for always supporting the NFL team.

Many people called the couple “cute,” and “adorable,” while some fans also said that Josephine and Alex represent their ideal couple goals.

“Absolutely love you two [heart emojis]” one person commented on the picture. “You two look perfect together. May God bless you both,” another one said.

“Raiders girls are the best,” a fan said, while another person was of the opinion that Alex and Josephine make the best Raiders couple.

Last month, when Josephine announced her engagement with Alex, many of her fans were awe-inspired with the way Alex proposed to his ladylove in the most unique and romantic fashion. Per an article by People, Alex got down on one knee and asked Josephine’s hand in marriage while the couple stood under the Northern Lights in Finland on November 23.

The model took to her Instagram and wrote a long, heartfelt post about how Alex proposed to her and how she immediately said yes.