Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless To Portray Sexy ‘Sassassin’ In Newest Instagram Snapshot

Emily Ratajkowski is quickly becoming a household name, both for her international modeling profile as well as for her massive social media influence. Boasting nearly 21 million Instagram followers — more than the population of many small nations — Emily has captured the hearts, minds, and imaginations of a global audience.

In her most recent snapshot shared to the popular social media platform, Emily seeks to channel a seductive, sultry spy aesthetic — something that would appear comfortable on the silver-screen as well as on the pages of a pulp fiction novel. Wearing a large dark suit jacket, but seemingly skipping the shirt and the bra, the American model and actress radiates a sensuality that is best defined as confident, coy, and potentially lethal.

A plunging neckline shows off her bare chest, and her hair is tied back into a severe high ponytail, which shows that she means business. Thick and chunky rings on her left hand are joined by classy, delicate earrings as far as accessories are concerned. With her lips slightly parted, and a lack of a smile on her face, her expression couldn’t be more cold and calculating. Her signature brown eyes, ringed in smoke, stare at the camera lens with a studied and penetrating gaze.

A bit of theatrical high-contrast shadow and lighting commingle across her chiseled features and chosen outfit, lending the proceedings a decidedly film noir air. With her lips, ruby red, partially obscured by darkness — it looks as if Emily is committed entirely to the stylistic look of this particular photograph.

Simply captioning the photograph with “sassassin,” which seems to suit the aesthetic entirely, it’s clear that Emily Ratajkowski was looking to portray her own take on the classic femme-fatale. One element seems slightly out of place, however, and that’s the pure white running shoe that barely makes it into frame, laces tied up by her right hand.

Her fans didn’t seem to mind so much, though. Despite the image having been live for less than 24 hours as of the writing of this article, it has already garnered over 325,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. One user wrote, “Really fantastic shot, looking great!” while another user quipped “Why so serious?”

Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines most recently for speaking out on the nature of feminism, addressing the subject in a recent interview with Vogue Australia.

“Conversations around feminism and political ideas evolve… I’m not necessarily against the ‘cute’ feminism, because I think that any political idea to become popular and effective has to be [seen as] kind of cool. My dream, if I’m not being cynical, is that people will start to think about the ideas that they’re sharing on social media or talking with their friends about, that they’ll investigate them more deeply and solidify those beliefs and organise beyond that.”

It seems as if Emily has deeply considered her own convictions, in the hopes that others may follow suit.