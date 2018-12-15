Larsa Pippen Bursts Out Of Skimpy Top In Latest Photo

Larsa Pippen has been showing off her famous curves via social media over the past few weeks, and her fans seem to be loving it.

On Friday, December 14, Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a new photograph of herself looking flawless and flaunting her chest as she posed in front of a pretty cityscape.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen standing close to the camera as she strikes a sultry pose. Although there is not a smile on her face, the former Real Housewives star conveys a sexy pout as she looks into the lens.

Larsa’s ample cleavage is on full display as she rocks a tiny, tight black tank top in the photo. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s bestie dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, dark brows and lashes, pink eye shadow, and a light pink lip color.

She also wears diamond studded earrings, and has her caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled straight as it falls down her back and shoulders.

Larsa stands in front of a gorgeous ocean and sunset, as lights from a nearby city can be seen in the background. Since she’s revealed that she’s been spending some time in Miami as of late, it seems she may still be in Florida with her friends.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has seemingly been enjoying herself now that she’s single. The reality TV personality announced this fall that she and her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, were calling it quits.

Larsa and Scottie were married for 21-years, and previously called off their marriage before reconciling. However, it seems that things are really over this time around as they’ve filed for divorce, and released a statement revealing that their four children, Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scottie Pippen Jr. are their main focus.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” the couple said in a joint statement following the divorce announcement earlier this year.

Following the divorce announcement, some fans began to call out Larsa for being a gold digger, and it seems that she just couldn’t hold her tongue. Pippen made a statement about how money doesn’t matter to her, but that her husband was never there for her during their marriage.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am,” Larsa Pippen stated via social media.