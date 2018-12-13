Robin Holzken Goes Topless While Wearing A Tiger-Print Lingerie Bottom On Instagram

Robin Holzken gave fans something to talk about with a new topless photo on Instagram. She wore a tiger-print lingerie bottom, as she posed in front of a white background. The model censored her curves with her arms, as she smiled for the camera with her hair down. The right side of her face was partially obscured, and she simply captioned the post with a tiger emoji. Fans commented, “Beauty,” “Incredible!” and “Omg, you look so amazing.”

In a recent post, Holzken thanked Sports Illustrated “for the amazing weekend!! Feeling blessed to be surrounded by such sweet, fun and incredible ladies.” She wore a long-sleeved, light blue dress in front of foliage. The dress had a plunging neckline, and the model wore her hair down with a center part. Around that time, SI shared a stunning video of Robin to their Instagram page, which showed her going topless and wearing a pink bikini in a compilation video.

Since then, Robin has shared a couple of posts including one where she wore a brown, strapless dress that was made of a thick fabric. She hugged herself with her left arm while playing with her lips with her right hand. She jokingly captioned it, “Need a new series to watch.. does anyone have some recommendations.” Many of her fans were too distracted by her good looks to remember to give her a recommendation, but some fans thought that she might like How I Met Your Mother, Merlin, and Riverdale. Others asked her where she got her dress, while most commented on how great she looked.

Notably, Robin was first booked by Victoria’s Secret in 2015. The way she was discovered was actually through Instagram, which is an interesting piece of information that she revealed on the Elite Amsterdam’s website. Since then, she’s walked in the VS Fashion Show, including in 2017 and 2018. She also mentioned that she’d one day like to become an Angel, we’ll have to wait and see if that happens for her in the future.