Lottie Moss Goes Nearly Nude In Latest Sultry Instagram Snap, Supermodel Kate’s Little Sister Almost Bares All

Model Lottie Moss, the 20-year-old half-sister of modeling icon Kate Moss, has been vacationing in Barbados for the past several days and it seems that she has been feeling increasingly bold and anxious to shed her inhibitions. Lottie has shared a few racy posts via her Instagram page during this trip and Wednesday morning she shared an especially racy shot.

In this latest Instagram post, Lottie Moss is seen wearing only thong bikini bottoms. She is standing with her back to the camera and her arm is covering her breasts. One hand is covering Lottie’s own mouth, and she quipped that she was covering her face because the picture was too revealing.

Moss’ long, dark hair is wet and cascading down her back and it looks like she’s makeup-free in this shot. She is standing in the sand at the beach, facing some trees, and it’s impossible to miss her curvy derriere and long, slender legs in the shot. There’s also a bit of sideboob revealed too, along with Lottie’s slim waist.

Lottie’s Instagram Stories over the past day or so have shown her having some fruity drinks, enjoying the pool, and doing some snorkeling. Moss is clearly enjoying this beach-side vacation and she has worn several different bikinis that show a fair amount of skin as well as her tattoos.

The model recently dyed her blonde hair brunette, but she mentioned in one Instagram Story that she is planning to go back to blonde soon. Lottie and her pal Emily Blackwell, who is known for the series Made In Chelsea, have been having a blast singing, dancing, and letting loose, and it doesn’t look as if they’re feeling anxious to return home at all.

Not all of Lottie’s Instagram posts have been as racy as this latest one. On Tuesday, she shared a photo showing her in a relatively modest pink bikini top and white bikini bottoms, standing near an outdoor shower.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, the Londoner recently relocated to Los Angeles and she has been working on a number of projects. In addition to her modeling, which she has done since she was 13, Moss recently launched a clothing collection in a partnership with PacSun.

There is no question that Lottie Moss and Emily Blackwell have been having a blast together in Barbados during this trip. The model’s latest racy Instagram post is generating plenty of buzz among her followers and they love this confident, bold side of her. How daring will she get in her next post? Her fans can’t wait to find out.