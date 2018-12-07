Aussie Supermodel Natalie Roser Goes Braless In See-Through White Crop-Top, Scanty Leopard Print Skirt

Blonde bombshell Natalie Roser is certainly no stranger to turning heads, nor to commanding the attention of her 970,000 fans on popular social media platform Instagram. In her latest Instagram share, the Australian model can be seen “walking in to the weekend,” as she puts it in her attending caption, while wearing a breezy, barely-there top.

In this particular image, Natalie is pictured standing in front of a bevy of palm trees, their roots lingering downwards to meet the white sand of the beach beneath her feet. Rocking a cotton-finish crop-top in white — the fabric so sheer that it becomes quite plain to the viewing audience that Natalie has opted to go braless — the Aussie model owns the look. Her tall, athletic figure is on full display as the top hugs her feminine assets, accentuating the curvature of her bust, her slight shoulders, and her slim, svelte waistline.

Natalie has clad her lower body in a high-waisted leopard print skirt, one that also features slits up the leg that allows for greater freedom of movement. The former Maxim cover girl not only displays her high-fashion sensibilities, but also shows that she knows how to wear such a bold print — her tanned, toned thighs thrusting out from the hemline, and her bare midriff belying a lifetime of exercise and proper diet.

Sporting a broad and radiant smile that matches the sun-kissed aesthetic contained within the photographic frame, Natalie looks extremely happy. Her platinum blonde tresses are styled in breezy waves, and some of her locks tumble down about her shoulders to rest on her chest. Accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings, two delicate necklaces, and a chunky crimson clutch — the model from Down Under is the embodiment of sexy, sensual class.

It would appear that Natalie Roser’s fans and followers agree with the sunny sentiment put forth by the model, with over 5,500 likes and 100-plus comments being left on the Instagram image in approximately a single hour since the post has gone live. One user wrote, “beautiful smile and eyes young lady!” while another commented, “you are just such a natural beauty!”

The former Miss Universe Australia finalist has recently made headlines for sharing that a specific nutritional diet had made her quite ill. As detailed by the Daily Mail in November, Roser elaborated on the fact that restricting her diet too much caused her to get very sick.

“I went off sugar and got really confused and felt sick and depressed… I cut out all fruits, all carbs, I don’t know what I was doing — it was nuts… I actually don’t remember what I actually ate, I kind of blocked it all out.”

It looks as if Natalie has put all of the bad memories behind her, as she enjoys some well-earned time spent in a tropical paradise.