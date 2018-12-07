Chloe Sevigny Shows Off Beach Body In Skimpy Bikini, Shows How Great 44 Can Look

Chloe Sevigny still looks great at 44 and showed off her body this week on a trip to the beach in Miami.

The actress was in town for Art Basel, and photographers caught up with her donning a skimpy black bikini for a dip in the ocean. As the Daily Mail noted, Sevigny appeared relaxed as she showed off her fashionable swimwear.

“The 44-year-old actress showed off her incredible beach body in a strappy black bikini with waist tie detail,” the report noted. “The Beatriz at Dinner star was spotted reclining on a lounger before enjoying a dip in the ocean to cool off.”

As the report noted, Sevigny said she is trying to “distance herself” from the fashion world, saying she has gotten anxiety from the changes going on in her body as she gets older.

“I’m trying to distance myself from fashion,” she told the Sunday Times’ Style magazine. “It’s going to take a lifetime but I feel like it overshadows some of my other cultural contributions and that frustrates me.”

As she has matured beyond being an in-demand actress for independent films and fashion icon, Sevigny said she has become more deeply involved in the creation process for her work. As the Guardian noted, she has started to direct short films and said this has helped to ease the anxiety she has started to feel about herself and her career.

“Creating opportunities helps ease anxiety and focus yourself on keeping busy with other things – to get some control, to be a pure expression of your own,” she said.

PHOTOS: Chloë Sevigny looked like actual art while relaxing in a tiny bikini during Art Basel in Miami. https://t.co/5tkwmQPqWV — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) December 7, 2018

Sevigny said that she has also tried to change with the industry as it evolves, especially with more traditionally movie actors and actresses working in television.

“It’s now more competitive than ever,” she said. “Like Amy Adams is doing an HBO series; the big movie stars who would normally just stick to the big movies are now in TV. There is something to be said for doing a long-term thing that is interesting to explore a character. And I guess if you’re a movie star of that caliber, you’re used to being on sets for six months at a time. They’re not doing indies, which are 30 days and you’re out.”

But Chloe Sevigny clearly still takes some time to relax and unwind, as her recent trip to the beach shows. More pictures of the 44-year-old and her fashionably skimpy bikini can be seen here.