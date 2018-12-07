Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Body In Raunchy New Instagram Video After Receiving Criticism For Being Too Thin

Bella Hadid has been hard at work, and she has been sharing the process with her 21.5 million Instagram fans. Early on Friday, the 22-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a video she shot for Love magazine’s special all-video issue, a clip from the same shoot that received backlash earlier this week from viewers who believe Hadid look too thin, as People magazine reported.

In the clip, Hadid is shown in a skimpy one-piece bathing suit that shows off her frame and prominent hip bones. The black swimsuit features a vintage-inspired design in gold. To complete the vintage look, Hadid, who recently commanded the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last month, is wearing a black swim cap as she rocks a pronounced winged eye. She paired her outfit with a couple of black pumps.

The one-piece features deep, plunging sides and back while sitting high on the model’s hips, which accentuates her long legs and slim torso. In the clip, Hadid has positioned herself in front of a vintage looking floral wallpaper that captures the overall atmosphere of the shot while she works through a series of poses as she continually looks at the camera.

The post garnered more than 97,400 likes and more than 650 comments within about an hour after being posted at the time of this writing. Her fans took to the comment section to leave messages in a host of languages, including English, Russian and Italian.

“Stunning. This is why Victoria’s Secret got you on the runway,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Queeennn.”

While Hadid’s Instagram followers generally loved the video on her own page, she was accused of being too skinny in the comment section of a similar video Love magazine posted to its verified Instagram account on Thursday, as People reported. In the clip, the model talks about not being the most confident person growing up, adding that she has never felt healthier and more beautiful in her life than in the past two years. But commenters had an issue with her message.

“This is truly sad,” wrote one Instagram user. “She’s talking about self acceptance as she’s withering away to bones. The modeling industry is barbaric and disgusting with its ‘beauty’ standards.”

Another social media user wrote that the video presented an “extremely unhealthy message to impressionable young girls,” adding that Hadid didn’t look healthy, but “skeletal,” People noted.