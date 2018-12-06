Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless & Giggles During Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Photoshoot On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her recent photoshoots for Inamorata swimwear. The Instagram video was taken by someone observing the outdoor shoot, as Emily stood topless while censoring her curves with her hands. The photographer could be seen and heard as he worked with Emily, who was busy giving the camera some sultry looks. One of the pictures that was captured during the photoshoot was posted on November 23, and it was used to promote a Black Friday sale.

During the video, the photographer’s assistant could also be seen holding a photo-reflective screen. At one point, someone said something funny to Emily, as she broke out character and giggled. However, she quickly regained her composure. The captions revealed that they were at the Villa Royale in Palm Springs.

Emily has been busy promoting her new additions to the Inamorata line, including a bikini with straps that tie around the waist. Another one-piece has pretty strap detailing in the back, along with a thong-cut bottom.

And in between that, Emily has also shared a photo from her Versace runway look. The model looked as glam as ever, as she wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with chunky earrings. She wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with gold accents and wore glossy lipstick and dark mascara.

Additionally, Emily’s current Instagram Story is a happy birthday message to makeup artist Hung Vanngo. His latest Instagram posts show makeup he did for Hailey Clauson, Lily Aldridge, and Julia Vanos. For the Story, Ratajkowski used a selfie video where she wore glossy, nude lips with lipliner, dark mascara, and a bold cat-eye.

And speaking of cat eye, Emrata recently did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia where she mentioned that it was one of her favorite beauty trends from the Middle East.

“I’m a huge fan of the cat eye and I see so many beautiful women in the Middle East have this amazing gift with eyeliner – it’s not easy make-up to do!”

The model also revealed one of her favorite red carpet looks.

“There was a look a couple years ago at the Diamond Ball where I have a short hair wig and an old vintage Chanel dress and black eyeliner, I loved it.”

The dress had a halter top with a v-neckline, with gold buttons down the middle to her waist. Emily accessorized with silver earrings and wore dark brown eye makeup for the occasion.