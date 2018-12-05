Tammy Hembrow Rakes In $45,000 Per Selfie Just For Posing With Women’s Best Protein Shakes

Fitness star Tammy Hembrow has made it big as an Instagram model and businesswoman. Her millions of followers can expect nearly daily photos of her flaunting her sculpted figure in tiny, barely-there bikinis. She also has her own active-wear brand, called Saski Collection, and fitness app, Tammy Fit.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail revealed that the model also rakes in thousands of dollars with every selfie she posts in which she promotes sports nutrition brand Women’s Best, more specifically a whopping $45,000. Tammy first started promoting the brand’s products in 2016 by offering her followers a 10 percent discount off any purchases made on their website.

The blonde bombshell quickly rose to fame, gathering even more followers and regularly posting branded selfies. She even attended a fitness convention for them in Germany in 2018. In addition to posting selfies on her Instagram account, Tammy also has her own YouTube channel where she talks about the brand for her 1.2. million subscribers.

In 2018 alone, the fitness guru has already shared 35 branded photos for Women’s Best, in which she typically poses while holding a shaker bottle filled with one of their products and tags the brand in the caption. She also includes a comment in the caption about the product she’s promoting and how her followers can get a discount on their purchases.

An insider source commented to the Daily Mail on the amount Tammy gets paid to promote the brand.

“Tammy knows her worth and this fee is entirely fair given her following, social media reach and engagement rate on all platforms.”

In addition to Women’s Best, Tammy also promoted the brand Teami Blends and Protein World in 2016.

In the model’s most recent photo promoting the brand, she stuns in a tight, blue barely-there bikini while holding a pink shaker bottle full of the company’s grape amino energy shake. Tammy is photographed from the side, showing off her toned, flat abdomen, sculpted legs, and busty chest. Her signature ample backside can also be seen as she pops one hip to the side.

In the caption, Tammy promotes the brand’s energy drink, directing her 8.9 million followers to check out Women’s Best’s Black Friday sale, in which they were offering up to 50 percent off their products.

“Got my grape amino & energy here. I use aminos mainly during my workouts but u can have it pretty much any time. Perrrrfect on a hot day.”

Her fans typically tell Tammy how inspiring she is to them in the comment section of her photos. On this specific snap, one follower wrote, “The dream body. You are a huge inspiration!,” while another commented, “I’m loving your tips for workout products!”