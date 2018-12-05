London Goheen Sizzles In Barely-There Teal Bikini That Flaunts Her Chiseled Abdomen And Rounded Booty

Model London Goheen took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a jaw-dropping bikini snap flaunting her enviable figure.

In the photo, the girlfriend of fitness model Tammy Hembrow’s ex-fiance Reece Hawkins stands on a small walkway outside an apartment complex that leads to the beach. She sports a bright teal bikini with high-waisted bottoms that follow the curve of her hips and a simple top that pushes up her busty chest. The model displays her rock-hard abs, rounded backside, and sculpted legs as she strikes a cute pose for the camera with one hip pushed out to the side. She completed the look with white sneakers, a black shoulder back, black sunglasses, and a sports drink.

London geo-tagged the photo in Palm Beach, Gold Coast, Queensland and left a cheeky caption reading, “typical london goes to the beach and doesn’t realize her bottoms are inside out.. oh well still cute,” followed by a green heart.

In the comment section, many of her followers referenced her caption, writing that there was no way they could tell the suit was on inside out and that they were too distracted by her beauty to care.

One follower wrote, “Why do you have such a perfect body? I wish I could look like you!,” while another commented, “You are absolutely stunning London, and I LOVE the color of your bikini!”

Recently, the brunette beauty has been the target of negative comments from Tammy fans who have accused the American model of attempting to impersonate Tammy and of stealing her man. The two women have been locked in a social media rivalry since Reece announced that he was dating London back in September.

The 20-year-old model has posted photos of herself and Reece on her Instagram account, which have attracted online trolls that were unhappy that Reece had moved on from Tammy so quickly after their split back in June, reports the Daily Mail.

Reece has since spoken out against the trolls, stating in a YouTube video that London had nothing to do with his and Tammy’s split and that he didn’t think it was likely that he and the fitness star would ever reconcile.

“I thought I’d talk about this whole situation that everyone keeps hammering me about on Instagram. I can’t see us getting back together, so some of you are going to have to start accepting that. If you guys don’t know, I am dating London. I have been for three months now. I didn’t know her when me and Tammy split. She’s got nothing to do with the split at all…I didn’t actually meet her until I went to Los Angeles three months ago, and we have been together ever since.”

The former couple also shares two children, Saskia and Wolf.