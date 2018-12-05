Demi Rose Puts Booty On Display In Tiny Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Demi Rose is feeling the Christmas vibe like no other Instagram star.

The 23-year-old had already shown her followers the outfit she wore to attend a Christmas dinner hosted by online retailer Oh Polly in London on Monday night, according to the Daily Mail. But it wouldn’t be right if she didn’t post a picture of her world-famous backside in the tiny red dress she wore to the event. The model took to Instagram to share a seductive picture of herself on her way to the Christmas dinner, and while it showcases the back of her outfit, Demi is intensively looking at the camera.

She is sporting a red mini-dress that barely contained her ample assets, which also featured a very low-cut neckline and risque cutouts underneath the chest area. Demi paired the daring number with some matching red heels and debuted a new pink hair color, which surely fits the holiday season mood. She credited the new look to Carl Bembridge, a celebrity hairstylist who dubs himself a “Wigmaker Extraordinaire,” which explains her new hair. The British bombshell finished off her look with a simple smokey eye makeup and a nude lip gloss shade. All eyes were on her as she strutted her stuff down the streets of London while heading to the star-studded event.

And while Demi’s popularity may seem quite sudden, the Instagram star told The Sun that her rise to fame actually started way back when she was still a student.

“In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

At the time, she also described her what type of man she’s attracted to, claiming it doesn’t have to do with looks when it comes to her fancying someone.

“I don’t really have a type because I like personalities better. So I don’t really look at guys like Oh My God, ‘I’d love to be with him ‘ because you never know how they are going to be,” she said. ”

When I was younger I used to like Ronaldo though. But now I’m not into pretty boys, I’m not into abs. It could be anyone. It could be like a fat guy. I surprise myself… As long as they have a good personality.”

Demi has been dating DJ Chris Martinez, of the duo The Martinez Brothers, for over a year.