Lele Pons Shakes Her Assets In Instagram Video — ‘Learned From The Best’

Lele Pons likes to give her whopping 31 million Instagram followers a laugh as well as a sneak peek of her goodies. On Monday, the internet personality took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself shaking it up in an homage to the iconic Colombian singer and dancer Shakira.

In the video, the 22-year-old social media sensation, dancer, and singer is featured sitting on a table wearing a purple T-shirt while braless as she shakes her boobs in a way that is reminiscent of Shakira’s signature moves in the music video for “La Tortura.” In her video, Pons intersperses snaps of Shakira’s music video with her own version to show the similarities.

Pons, however, takes Shakira’s signature moves to a whole other level by being braless and shaking them around and not just up and down. At the end of the clip, the Venezuelan-born host of La Voz claps her hands in accomplishment for finally getting the move just right.

In the clip, Pons appears to be in a kitchen. In addition to the T-shirt with the words “Not yet famous” on it, Pons is also wearing a pair of skin-tight Lycra shorts that accentuate her small waist and strong thighs.

Her hair shares a lot of similarities to Shakira’s, including the dye and curls. On her face, Pons is wearing a winged black eye and mascara while keeping the rest of the palette neutral, with just a touch of shine on her lips.

In the caption, she wrote that she learned the trick from the best and tagged Shakira while encouraging her followers to tag their on idols in the comment section. The video she shared with her massive Instagram following garnered nearly 930,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments in about 12 hours of being posted at the time of this writing.

“And you look just like her,” one user wrote in the comment section, while another added, “Better than her, sorry Shakira.”

Pons came to prominence on the now-defunct Vine, where she was the most-followed and most-looped individual. She has since branched out to YouTube, where she has more than 12 million subscribers. As HOLA! USA noted, Pons has also since launched a musical career, having made her first live TV debut by performing her hit single “Celoso” at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards. She announced she is working on an album set to be released next year, the report continues.