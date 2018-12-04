Barbara Palvin’s Bikini Top For ‘SI’ Is One Of The Smallest Imaginable

Barbara Palvin is currently shooting for Sports Illustrated in Costa Rica, and the sneak peeks so far look amazing. She shared a photo to her Instagram page of herself in a sheer top while going braless, while the publication shared a GIF of her wearing one of the smallest bikini tops imaginable. It’s a pink piece that just has two small strips to barely censor her curves, held together with a string that ties around her back. The top was complemented by a very small bikini bottom which had yellow straps.

Palvin covered her curves with her hands and then uncovered them in a flirty video, as she puckered her lips and wore her hair down. She accessorized with a bracelet and some rings. A fan joked, “It seems a little impractical for daily use,” while others said, “omg she is goals.” Someone else piped in, “Barbara for the cover.”

So far, SI has also shared sneak peeks of Hunter McGrady’s shoot. She was photographed in a pink one-piece while splashing in the water, along with a metallic bikini as she laid down in the surf. More models are likely to be revealed soon, and fans can keep an eye on their Instagram account for the latest updates.

In other news, Barbara’s return to SI for 2019 means that this will be her fourth year modeling for their swimsuit issue. Her debut was in 2016 which was shot in Turks & Caicos. One of her first photos included her wearing a tiny navy blue bikini, as she struck a sexy post while partly submerged in the waters. Another showed her wearing a colorful bikini with string and bead accents throughout.

And when Palvin was first interviewed in 2016 as an SI rookie, she revealed something interesting about her that many fans may not know: that she’s a bookworm, according to Yahoo News.

“I finish like one book in a day. That’s my problem. That’s why Kindle is good for me, because I put like 15 books in it.”

At the time, Barbara also noted that being chosen for the publication was a big deal, saying that “I was super-happy. It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot — like everything’s going to change — after this comes out. And you know, it’s an honor.”

Of course, the model has made leaps and bounds in her career since, including being a Victoria’s Secret model and gaining tons of fans along the way.