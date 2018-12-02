Kim Kardashian Posts Curve-Hugging Mini-Dress Shot To Instagram, Says ‘Kanye Dressed Me Up Like A Doll’

In her latest Instagram post, reality TV and social media star Kim Kardashian claims that husband Kanye West dressed her like a doll as she shows off her curvy figure in her latest Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian is currently in an ongoing scandal over her claimed use of the drug Ecstasy when she and then-boyfriend William Ray “Ray J” Norwood, Jr. filmed the now-famous sex tape that launched her career as a media superstar, as Inquisitr reported. The now 38-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram account to post a new photo on Saturday night in which she showed how, she claimed, her husband rapper Kanye West dresses her “like a doll.”

The Instagram photo, according to a Daily Mail account, “showed off her incredible figure in a skintight white dress. Daring to impress, the makeup mogul’s famous curves were on full display as the couture number was form fitting. Her gorgeous gams were thrust on center stage as the mini dress cut high on her toned and tanned thighs.”

The Instagram photo appeared to have been snapped in a fitting room, as Kardashian was in the process of trying on one of any number of starkly two-toned black-and-white outfits. But the curve-hugging mini dress was all white, or at least off-white, as Kardashian posed gazing wide-eyed off to her right. She’s holding a smartphone in her right hand, and in her left, a box of the sugared jelly candy Chuckles, a type of sweet first manufactured in 1921, according to the site Old Time Candy.

In the caption to her latest Instagram offering, Kardashian credits her husband of four years for creating the outfit.

“Kanye dressed me up as a doll,” she wrote.

Why she chose to pose with the contrasting props of an ultra-modern smartphone, and the retro-throwback box of candy, was not explained.

But the latest photo was the second in three days that Kardashian posted from inside some sort of fitting room, presumably because she is paid to model and wear certain brands of clothing. But in the fitting-room photo from Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be wearing no clothing at all, except for a loose-fitting, patterned gauze robe, as she displayed her world-renowned cleavage while staring blankly, directly into the camera lens, as E! Online chronicled.

On her Instagram account, she appears oblivious to the Ecstasy scandal, which she started all on her own, revealing on a recent episode of KUWTK that she was high on the drug, also known as MDMA, while filming the sex tape in 2003. The tape was not leaked to the public until four years later.

Ray J has denied that Kardashian took Ecstasy before their sexual session that ended up on the tape, but did say that she had smoked marijuana from a pipe shaped like a penis. On Thursday, a tape shot around the same time as the sex tape was somehow leaked and posted by Radar Online, showing a 23-year-old Kardashian smoking from the “penis pipe.”