Sofia Richie Thinks Kourtney Kardsahian Is Playing Games With Scott Disick With New Instagram Photos, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie is allegedly getting tired of Kourtney Kardashian playing games with Scott Disick. According to a November 30 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie believes that Kourtney Kardashian uses social media to get inside Scott Disick’s head and make him have doubts or second thoughts about their relationship.

Sources tell the outlet that although Richie is very confident in herself, she does think that when things are going well between her and Disick that Kardashian will post a photo that will mess with his head a bit.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted family photos from a recent trip to Bali, which included Disick, and another one of she and Scott with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, from Thanksgiving.

After that, Kardashian took to Instagram to post a series of very sexy photos of herself from a recent photo shoot with GQ Mexico. In the snapshots, Kourtney is either wearing skimpy lingerie, or goes completely naked.

“Sofia is an extremely confident woman, but she can’t help but feel jealous over Scott’s relationship with Kourtney. Every time Sofia feels super secure and happy in her relationship with Scott, she feels Kourtney tries to do something to pull out the rug from under her. It happened with the Thanksgiving photo Kourtney posted with Scott, the picture of them in Bali, and now with these naked photos, it’s been really painful at times for Sofia,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted having dinner with Sofia Richie and Scott Disick twice in November. The trio allegedly hashed out some co-parenting issues involving the children, whom Sofia spends a ton of time with. However, Richie’s dinners with Kardashian don’t seem to be doing the trick.

“Sofia thought meeting up with Kourtney would have helped put the tension between them to rest, but it seems to have fueled the fire somehow and Sofia isn’t sure where to go from here. She’s trying to handle Scott’s co-parenting relationship with Kourtney in a mature manner, but she feels Kourtney is just playing games with her emotions at this point,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that Sofia is head over heels in love with Scott, and would “devastated” to lose him to Kourtney, adding that seeing the photo of Disick and his family on Thanksgiving was like a “dagger” to her heart.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!