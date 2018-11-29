Britney Spears Rocks Bikini, Kisses Boyfriend Sam Asghari In Sweet New Instagram Photo

Britney Spears is in love and she doesn’t care who knows it.

It’s not uncommon for the mother-of-two to share sweet photos of herself and hunky boyfriend, Sam Asghari, with her 21 million-plus Instagram followers. Today was certainly no exception, as Spears once again let her followers know that her relationship with Asghari is still going strong.

In the photo post from earlier today, Spears plants a kiss on the cheek of her man. The singer wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while rocking a blue leopard print bikini top and grabs Sam around the neck. Asghari appears to be taking the photo as he stretches his arm out and looks straight into the camera. Like his leading lady, Sam is ready for the beach, going shirtless in the photo.

The pair does not disclose where in the world they are, but it appears to be on a boat, as the ocean is visible in the background. So far, Brit’s latest snapshot has earned her a ton of attention with over 253,000 likes in addition to 4,300 comments. Some fans chimed in to gush over how good looking the couple is, while others simply commented that they love seeing Spears so happy.

“I’m happy you’re happy Brit. I hope it lasts a lifetime for you!”

“So happy for you,” another fan wrote.

“Are you getting married?” one more fan asked.

And Britney thinks that her relationship with the personal trainer is going so well that she hopes there are wedding bells in the near future. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the wildfires in California served as a wakeup call to Spears, who is realizing that life is short and she doesn’t want to waste any time on getting married.

“Britney’s more eager than ever to get engaged to Sam and she wants it to happen over the holidays this year.”

“Britney has been very shaken up by the fires. She’s feeling so lucky to be out of danger with her family, but it’s still very emotional for her,” the source dished. “She’s going to be making a lot of donations to help the victims and she’s making a point to let everyone in her life know how much she loves them.”

Britney’s personal life seems to be going incredibly well, as does her professional life. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer will be taking her talents to the stage of the new Park Theater in Las Vegas, following her previous residency at Planet Hollywood. Spears is set to make a huge payday as she will reportedly pocket an impressive $507,000 every time she hits the stage, making her the highest paid performer in Las Vegas.