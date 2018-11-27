Halsey Gets Cozy In Tiny White Crop Top

The singer declared herself a "homebody" in her latest Instagram snap.

Singer Halsey has been going non-stop for last few months, performing at numerous high profile events, going to basketball games, and even spending some time in the studio during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, so it’s no surprise she’s taking some time at home to relax.

From the looks of it, the Without Me singer’s Instagram account, it seems like she spent today doing just that. In the latest sexy snap shared to the social media platform, Halsey looks incredibly comfy in a tiny cropped white ribbed tank top and gave all of her 10 million followers on the social network a glimpse at her flat, toned stomach. Though slightly hard to see, it appears she paired the barely-there top with a pair of black and white checkerboard patterned bottoms, though the length and style of them is unclear.

Her short pixie haircut was messy and pulled back with a huge white knotted headband, and she wore a simple gold chain necklace, though it seems to have gotten caught in one of the tank top’s thin straps. Despite her minimalist outfit, Halsey still wore a full face of makeup featuring a thick coat of mascara and a light pink lipstick.

“Homebody,” she declared herself in the selfie’s caption, followed by the pink bow emoji. In less than an hour, the photo received almost 150,000 likes and over 150 comments, many of which complimented the musician on her beauty.

It does appear, though. that Halsey got some sun today, as she posted a short clip in her Instagram story showing her lounging by the pool in an oversized swimsuit coverup and her hair wrapped up in a white towel.

Halsey spent yesterday attempting to write some new tunes, most likely hoping to create something that can accompany her latest single “Without Me” on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a short clip also posted to her Instagram on Sunday, the singer strummed a sweet melody on her guitar but hung her head in disappointment at the end of the video. She wrote a call for help in the caption of her post, revealing that she was suffering from writer’s block which was causing everything she wrote yesterday to “sound like my Myspace song in 2008 or a poorly disguised Beatles rip off.”

One person that offered his assistance was popular singer and guitar player John Mayer, who, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, left a flirty comment to Halsey telling her he could “be over to break your heart in 20.”