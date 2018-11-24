Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio, Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Abs In A Red Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio sent temperatures soaring as she took to Instagram to post a sexy new picture on Friday night.

The picture, which is captured at Mexico’s HABITAS Tulum oceanfront hotel, featured Sara wearing a skimpy red bikini which accentuated her abs and exposed her envy-inducing cleavage. She tilted her head to her right while sitting at the wooden edge of a pool to flaunt her well-toned legs. The photograph also features the breathtakingly beautiful backdrop of the ocean which renders the picture a refreshing aura.

She wore minimum makeup and dressed her hair in a messy updo which she tied with a white hair accessory. Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question amassed more than 143,000 likes and 400 comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for the 27-year-old model.

“Thank you for sending some sun my way @sarasampaio I am freezing in the snow but this helps!!! more please,” one fan commented on the picture, referring to Sara’s caption where she said that she’s enjoying the Sun. “Look at them abs,” another envious fan commented on the picture.

“Wow, such a beautiful VS Angel in my favorite color,” one of her female fans wrote in the comments section, referring to her red bikini which looked gorgeous against her tanned body.

Lots of her Mexican fans also felt very happy for Sara’s choice of location and warmly welcomed her to their country. “Hope you’re enjoying, Mexico is the best place [for holidaying],” a fan wrote.

Apart from her sexy red bikini picture, Sara also shared a sultry photograph from her Victoria’s Secret ad campaign where she’s featured wearing the brand’s signature lingerie set for the VSFS18 extravaganza.

The picture in question not only garnered more than 127k likes but fans praised her for her sexiness with words like “stunning,” “sizzling hot,” and “goddess.”

“Who runs the world?? Sara [heart emoji].”

The Portuguese model recently shared her beauty secrets during an interview with Glamour Magazine and apart from telling the readers how she takes care of her beautiful hair, Sara revealed the importance of good sleep and said that sleeping is her meditation.

“Meditation isn’t really my thing, but sleeping is my version of meditation. I really love sleeping, I can sleep anywhere, anytime, and I wish I could take a nap every day. Sleeping is so important for you, it regenerates everything and is my number one trick for overall wellness.”

Sara also talked about the importance of working out daily to maintain good health and revealed that she works out five to six times a week, adding that she performs a mixture of cardio, weight training, and resistance training with her personal trainer.

“I’m obsessed with this class in LA called Rise Nation. It’s like cardio on a versaclimber – it’s so intense and it’s only 30 minutes, but it’s all you need,” she explained. “They’ll [be] opening it everywhere and I’m so excited. I’m literally obsessed with it.”