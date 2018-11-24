‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Unbelievable Booty, Busty Assets In Latest Instagram Snaps

Instagram starlet Anastasiya Kvitko is sharing some new sexy shots on her Instagram page and these are some of her wildest ones yet. The young model, who is sometimes referred to as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” never hesitates to flaunt her bodacious assets and that was the case in her most recent photo and Instagram Story.

Anastasiya Kvitko shared a new snapshot she had taken during a recent photo shoot via her Instagram page and she is once again wearing the brand Fashion Nova for this one. The model is wearing a tight black dress that snugly hugs all of her buzzworthy curves.

The dress is short and showcases Kvitko’s curvy hips and tiny waist. It is structured to leave her shoulders bare, but cover her arms, and one slim band of fabric provides some sparse coverage over her breasts. A cut-out section showcases a great deal of underboob and there’s plenty of cleavage visable above the band of fabric too.

Kvitko is gazing off to her side in this photo, wearing simply some silver bracelets to accessorize the look. She tagged the photo as being taken on Rodeo Drive and it was certainly a daring look.

Anastasiya has more than 9.1 million followers on Instagram, and this snap definitely struck the fancy of many of them. Within the first couple of days that the photo was up on Kvitko’s page, more than 220,000 followers had liked it.

On Thanksgiving, Kvitko posted a video clip to her Instagram Stories and it looks like this may have been from the same photo shoot session. Anastasiya tagged the same photographer in both glamorous looks, but she is wearing a different dress in the Insta Story.

In the short video clip, Kvitko is wearing a tight black sundress with boldly colored flowers. Anastasiya is wearing nude, strappy stilettos and carrying a tan bag, but it is the way her dress hugs her derriere that caught all of the attention.

Kvitko was being filmed from the back as she took a few steps in this tight dress and her booty was impossible to miss. Anastasiya is known for her curvy backside and she rarely hesitates to flaunt it. However, even this latest clip seemed to go above and beyond her usual.

The Russian Instagram model has tried to brush off questions about plastic surgery before, although many feel fairly certain she’s had butt and breast implants. In this video, it might well be hard to convince those watching that there haven’t been some enhancements done to make her derriere more prominent.

Regardless of any plastic surgery or other enhancements, Anastasiya Kvitko gets people talking. She’s said in the past that she’ll eventually transition away from the “Russian Kim Kardashian” comparison to simply be fully recognized on her own accord, becoming even more recognizable than Kardashian herself. Will it happen? The Instagram model is certainly determined to make it happen, and her followers think she’s got what it takes.