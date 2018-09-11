Model Jessica Hart Dons Thong Swimsuit And Flaunts Legs For Days In Recent Instagram Pic

Jessica Hart shared a fun photo of herself from Burning Man.

Jessica Hart spent some time at Burning Man, and shared a fun picture on Instagram to prove it. In the photo, she’s wearing a purple thong one-piece along with some sneakers. It’s hard to know for sure what is happening in the photo exactly, but there’s a giant silver ball in the air behind the model. At the same time, Jessica is jumping through the air, and her legs look extra long. Whatever the silver ball is, it made for a futuristic and surreal photo. Her fans loved the picture, some saying “Superstar” while others said “Haha this is awesome.” Although it was taken at Burning Man, Jessica captioned it “Jumping into New York fashion week like…”

And in fact, the model was spotted at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party with fellow Australian model Jordan Barrett, according to the Daily Mail. The 32-year-old wore a sequined bralette and Dundas beaded miniskirt with tassels. It looked like a modern version of a flapper’s girl outfit, which she paired with some black platform stilettos. Her hair was pulled back in a high pony and braid.

On the other hand, Jordan Barrett wore an all-white ensemble with some tan loafers. His suit fit him perfectly, as he accessorized with a simple cross necklace.

Jessica obviously had a great time at Burning Man, because in another recent photo, she referenced the event again in her caption, saying “You can take the girl out of Burning Man….” while tagging it with #nyfw. In this Instagram picture, she wore what appears to be a dazzling purple sequined catsuit. Her blonde hair was parted simply down the middle, and she had a leopard-print wristlet with bright red nails. The outfit is from Dundas, and it’s super chic and fun.

In addition to Jessica, there were tons of other celebrity sightings at Black Rock City, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. This included Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Paris Hilton, and Nina Dobrev. Paris Hilton had arguably one of the flashier outfits of the three, wearing a rainbow-colored outfit and posing in front of a couple of art cars, one that lit up with neon lettering that said “BO$$.” In another snap, Paris wore a psychedelic fur jacket in neon colors.

On the other hand, Nina was photographed wearing a pretty funky outfit herself, which included a black netting top, an incredible amount of silver necklaces and chokers, as well as blinged-out heart sunglasses.