The Top 5 Sexiest Female Olympians In Bikinis on Instagram

There are few things sexier than a powerful woman at the top of her game. The Olympics bring together thousands of women to compete every four years. The 2016 games in Rio had about 4,700 women competing from around the world. The one thing they all had in common was a drive for excellence. Something else a handful of those amazing ladies shared, are Instagram accounts that they keep smoking hot with training photos, casual shots around the house, and some really sexy bikini pics that they are kind enough to share.

It’s only natural that some of the sexiest women around would be world class athletes that have invested thousands of hours in being in the best physical condition possible. Whether they are running track, playing beach volleyball, or compete in the pentathlon, they definitely keep it fit.

Kassidy Cook is an American Olympic diver, so she practically lives in a swimsuit. The Texas native went to Stanford University and competed in the 3-meter springboard according to Team USA. She enjoys dancing, cooking, reading, and has some serious geek cred being able to recite all the Harry Potter spells. Her sister Kara was a diver at Purdue, but didn’t make it to the Olympics. She is still competing and training in the hopes that she will land a spot on the 2020 team.

thunder thighs 4 life A post shared by Kassidy Cook (@kassidycook13) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT

Aly Raisman is an American gymnast who won silver medals in the floor exercise, all around competition, and one as a member of the team at the Rio Olympics. Between the 2012 and 2016 games, she has six total medals including three golds. She has competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2013, and in her post-Olympic life she is working toward launching her own fashion line of leotards and socks per Team USA.

???? A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina is as controversial in her native homeland as she is talented and sexy. In Russia, Klishina was branded a traitor, per BBC, because at prior to the games, she lived in the U.S. and underwent a compliant drug testing program, whereas her Russian teammates had all been disqualified due to a blood doping scandal. Rumors were spread she was going to compete as a neutral athlete. In 2017, she did compete as a neutral, and while it didn’t make her popular back home, it has kept her in international competition.

????????????vacation is still going A post shared by The official Darya Klishina (@dariaklishina) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Ana Ivanovic is a Serbian tennis player with 471 career singles matches win and counting according to ITF. Her career was always marked by ups and downs, but she managed to do well enough to earn over $15 million in purses as a professional, and she has done well with endorsements and licensing her likeness rights for use in several video games. She never had much luck in her Olympic appearances, but she is doing well raising a family now and working as a brand ambassador and model on occasion.

Zsuzsanna “Zsu” Jakabos is a Hungarian swimmer that competed in every summer Olympics since 2004, in seven different events. At only 29, she has spent half of her life competing against the best competition the world has to offer according to Women Fitness. At 6’1″, she stands out in a crowd, even among her athletic peers. She married her coach, Ivan Petrov, last year and is still working out, but there is no official word of she is going to go for gold in 2020.

???????? A post shared by Zsuzsanna Jakabos (@zsuzsubell) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

While there are countless sexy Olympians on Instagram, it’s only a small percentage of them that post sexy bikini pics. The list could be doubled, and there would still be one more worthy inclusion beyond that. Thanks to all these ladies, and all the Olympians out there posting for all of their hard work that entertains us and for sharing these candid glimpses into their life away from the games.