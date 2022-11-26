America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, And Michael Urie Get Together For An ‘Ugly Betty’ Reunion

Close-up shot of America Ferrera
Shutterstock | 751606

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

The cast of Ugly Betty has reunited most finely, leaving fans of the popular comedy-drama feeling sentimental twelve years after the show's final episode ever broadcast. Between 2006 and 2010, the show ran for four seasons on television. They watched as the endearing Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) dealt with the highs and lows of her relationships and career in the unfriendly Mode magazine headquarters. On November 22, Ferrera shared not one but two pictures with her former co-stars, Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie, who played the parts of Wilhelmina Slater and Marc St. James, respectively. This was the ultimate Ugly Betty reunion for Ferrera's 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Latest

Redditor's Mother-In-Law Keeps Walking In On Her In The Bathroom, So She Starts Doing Weird Poses In Anticipation

Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'

Redditor Goes Off At Sister-In-Law Who Kept Correcting Her Dad's English - Should She Apologize?

Mindy Kaling Reveals She's Spent Most Of Her Life Avoiding This One Thing

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Have The Time Of Their Lives In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Some Things Never Change

The cast of Ugly Betty posed us for cute selfies as they looked all dolled up for the night after enjoying a sumptuous dinner. The carousel post has gathered reactions from fans since America posted it, which she captioned;

Some things never change. ❤️❤️❤️#uglybettyfamilyreunion #reunion"

“Our hearts can’t take this,” one user wrote on Instagram, while another fan commented: “This show was so important to me growing up, and I still rewatch it almost every year. We need a reboot.”

Entertainment

She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Multiple Award-Winning Show

Close-up shot of America Ferrera smiling
Wikimedia | MyCanon

The drama, which Silvio Horta adapted from a Colombian serial, ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010. It centers on Betty Suarez, a young and aspirational Mexican-American woman from Queens who lands a position at a posh fashion magazine in New York. The sitcom was praised for its representation of Latin-American and LGBTQI characters. According to Variety, the show also took home two Golden Globes, including one for Ferrera and one for best comedy series.

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

America As Betty

Betty joins MODE as Daniel Meade's (Eric Mabius) assistant. At first, Daniel Meade seems more focused on partying than carrying on his father's heritage. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Betty is set to embark on four seasons of high-stakes drama and scheming, largely at the hands of her coworkers, who are much more stylish than our protagonist.

Betty is singled out for her strange clothing sense and, as the title suggests, not fitting the mold of the white-centric, sexist milieu at MODE from the moment she walks into the fluorescent orange offices of the publication.

Fans Anticipate A Reboot

Based on the positive feedback from America's page, a projected revival is only natural. Nothing has been confirmed, but they might bring the show back for a short while if there is enough support.

Read Next

Must Read

Hayley Atwell Is Apparent Victim Of Nude Video Leak, Racy Clip Shows Actress Briefly Exposed

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reveal Why They Won't Reappear In The 'Yellowstone' Universe

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson Have Mini 'The O.C.' Reunion At Baby2Baby Gala

Faith Hill Reveals She Was Depressed After '1883' Season Ended

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.