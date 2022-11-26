America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, And Michael Urie Get Together For An ‘Ugly Betty’ Reunion

The cast of Ugly Betty has reunited most finely, leaving fans of the popular comedy-drama feeling sentimental twelve years after the show's final episode ever broadcast. Between 2006 and 2010, the show ran for four seasons on television. They watched as the endearing Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) dealt with the highs and lows of her relationships and career in the unfriendly Mode magazine headquarters. On November 22, Ferrera shared not one but two pictures with her former co-stars, Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie, who played the parts of Wilhelmina Slater and Marc St. James, respectively. This was the ultimate Ugly Betty reunion for Ferrera's 1.3 million Instagram followers.

