The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered yet another tough loss. They dropped a 115-105 game to the Phoenix Suns to take their record to 5-11, the third-worst in the Western Conference.

However, people were quick to forget the final score, as it wasn't the most embarrassing part of the game.

Instead, it was Patrick Beverley taking a cheap shot and shoving Deandre Ayton in the back after he stared down Lakers' guard Austin Reaves.