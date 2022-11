Kendall Jenner is the most fashionable Kardashian for a reason, not just because she's a supermodel, but because over time the 27-year-old has mastered the art of looking fly both on and off the runway. Being a renowned model has perks, such as getting dolled up in designer garb. Being at the top of her game and never falling flat with her style, Kendall is the living embodiment of what it means to be an icon.

Keep reading to find out more.