Mindy Kaling Looks Incredible In Curve-Hugging Versace Dress

Photos showed The Office alum all smiles as she modeled a strappy, long black dress with slinky velvet panels around the bust. Thick straps came complete with studded gold detailing which drew attention to Mindy's toned arms and shoulders. The deep neckline also afforded a slight flash of cleavage as Mindy showed off her curves.

The 43-year-old braved a thigh-high slit as she flashed some leg, also adding in black heels for a glam finish. While official photos showed the star on the red carpet, Mindy chose to switch it up on her social media. She posed from an outdoor balcony with skyline views of Los Angeles. All smiles, The Mindy Project alum also sported a full and warming face of makeup complete with a bold lip.