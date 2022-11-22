This Jason Momoa Adventure Movie Is #1 On Netflix

American Actor Jason Momoa is one of Hollywood's most significant figures. Many remember the icon as the guy who played Khal Drago in the all-time favorite epic series Game of Thrones. This remains one of his most significant roles, but before he appeared as Khal, Jason starred in Stargate: Atlantis and Baywatch Hawaii. Many years after his roles in the movies mentioned above, the actor is still making waves in Hollywood.

This year alone, he has already appeared in two productions, one of which is the Netflix movie Slumberland. Since it was released on the streaming platform, the film has gained the attention of not only Jason fans but several movie lovers. Here are more details about the hit production.