This Jason Momoa Adventure Movie Is #1 On Netflix

American Actor Jason Momoa is one of Hollywood's most significant figures. Many remember the icon as the guy who played Khal Drago in the all-time favorite epic series Game of Thrones. This remains one of his most significant roles, but before he appeared as Khal, Jason starred in Stargate: Atlantis and Baywatch Hawaii. Many years after his roles in the movies mentioned above, the actor is still making waves in Hollywood.

This year alone, he has already appeared in two productions, one of which is the Netflix movie Slumberland. Since it was released on the streaming platform, the film has gained the attention of not only Jason fans but several movie lovers. Here are more details about the hit production.

What Is 'Slumberland' All About?

Based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, the movie is a fantasy adventure film directed by Francis Lawrence. It revolves around a young girl, Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland. With the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares with the hope that she will be able to see her father again.

What Role Did Jason Play In 'Slumberland?'

Jason embraces a more lighthearted jovial role in Slumberland, starring as Nemo's guide, Flip. Decked out with fangs, horns, and an impractical yet character-enhancing pair of floppy shoes, Flip takes Nemo on a treasure hunt through the whimsical and colorful world of dreams but looks to teach the young girl much about the real world.

Details Of 'Slumberland's Success

Slumberland hit the screens on November 11, 2022, and was immediately received positively by the audience. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received an 88% audience score. Currently, Slumberland sits in the number one position on Netflix. In India and Japan, the film is in the top ten, but in all other countries with the Netflix streaming service, Slumberland has a spot in the top five. 

Overall, the movie's success has been mind-blowing and will definitely be a plus to Jason's career. Fans hope to see what else he has to offer in the coming months and years.

What Did The Critics Have To Say?

While Slumberland received positive reviews from the audience, critics were not blown away by the movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only a 37% critic score. One of the critics noted that Slumberland's biggest problem was its "utter innocuousness".

Another noted: "The realm of dreams is described as 'a world with no consequence,' but as constructed, that comes in a movie with no clear creative compass, proving more mystifying than magical."

A third critic also noted that at some point in the film, the editing was sloppy and the CGI muddy, while a fourth wrote:

"While director Francis Lawrence's Slumberland takes inspiration from the comic, it fails to capture the whimsy and delight of its origin."

Irrespective of the critics' thoughts, to fans and many viewers, Slumberland will always be one of Jason's standout films.

