Kaia Gerber Turns Heads In A Sexy Slip Dress At The Governors Awards After Party

Kaia posed shooting the camera a direct gaze. The Marc Jacobs face showed off her slim arms and shoulders, plus hints of her cleavage while in her braless number, also going form-fitting as she drew attention to her tiny waist. Kaia added in a very discreet stud-accent necklace, also rocking a glam pale pink manicure to add feminine touches. The ex to Pete Davidson wore her signature dark locks down and slightly curled around her shoulders.

Makeup-wise, things were low-key as Kaia wore a simple, but glowing face complete with blush and absolutely flawless foundation. Kaia also sported dark eyeshadow for a slightly dramatic finish. The fan account sharing the images wrote: "Kaia at the Paramount Pictures' Governors Awards party last night ✨ 19/11/22."