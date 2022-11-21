Kaia Gerber looked drop-dead gorgeous as she rocked a slinky, spaghetti-strap, low-cut black dress while attending the 13th annual Governors Awards last weekend. On Saturday, the 21-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford put her slender figure on show while attending the high-profile event. Fan account photos showed her in her sexy little number, one that maintained her signature class. Kaia looked like an angel as she posed in her satin black look, one she paired with an elegant leather clutch to match.
Kaia Gerber Turns Heads In A Sexy Slip Dress At The Governors Awards After Party
The Latest
Stuns In Strappy Dress
Kaia posed shooting the camera a direct gaze. The Marc Jacobs face showed off her slim arms and shoulders, plus hints of her cleavage while in her braless number, also going form-fitting as she drew attention to her tiny waist. Kaia added in a very discreet stud-accent necklace, also rocking a glam pale pink manicure to add feminine touches. The ex to Pete Davidson wore her signature dark locks down and slightly curled around her shoulders.
Makeup-wise, things were low-key as Kaia wore a simple, but glowing face complete with blush and absolutely flawless foundation. Kaia also sported dark eyeshadow for a slightly dramatic finish. The fan account sharing the images wrote: "Kaia at the Paramount Pictures' Governors Awards party last night ✨ 19/11/22."
A Star-Studded Night
The high-profile soirée was also attended by celebrities including actress Florence Pugh, singer and actress Dove Cameron, The Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie, plus former sitcom star Aubrey Plaza. Kaia has yet to share photos from the night on her Instagram, where the focus remains her modeling career and rising portfolio of brand deals. Kaia is signed to labels including YSL Beauty and Celine. She's also been busy promoting her new clothing collab with Zara.
Zara Clothing Collab
On October 4, Kaia posed looking stunning in a blazer look as she told fans:
"My collection for @zara drops today 🖤i am so overwhelmed with gratitude. thank you to @marta_o_p and the whole zara team who made this possible. and another massive thank you to @fabienbaron #karltempler @guidopalau and @diane.kendal for helping bring this to life. you are all masters of your craft and i learn so much from just being around you. KAIAXZARA is available now… i hope you all love it as much as i do. 🥺"
Celebrity Followers!
Kaia's Instagram is followed by over 8 million. Celebrity followers include supermodel Kendall Jenner, actress Priyanka Chopra, plus Netflix star Bella Thorne.