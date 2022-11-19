Husband Gets Slammed For Refusing To Buy Lemonade For His Pregnant Wife

Pregnancy is no picnic! The woman's body goes through many changes - morning sickness, fatigue, mood shifts, and weight gain, to name a few. With 9 months of discomfort, it is just right that they get treated to whatever food they are craving. Husbands who deny their wives this simple request will be labeled as a jerk, as one perplexed man learned.

A dad-to-be who is known on Reddit as Adventurous_Bat8695 was slammed after he shared that he didn't allow his wife to have more lemonade - a drink that she has been craving. To make it worse, he gave the bottle of lemonade his wife was saving to his sister.

His actions made his wife upset, so he is asking the community:

"AITA for not buying more lemonade for my pregnant wife?"