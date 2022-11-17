Anne Hathaway May Be Heading Back To 'The Princess Diaries' World Again

The sequel of The Princess Diaries is a film that fans are looking forward to. Aadrita Mukerji is already writing the script and veteran Debra Martin Chase is set to return as the producer. The script has been revealed to be a continuation and not a reboot. It has not been confirmed if Hathaway will reprise her role in the sequel.

According to THR, the actress does not have a deal to return, however, Hathaway publicly showed her support for the continuation of the movie. A lot of fans hope the actress would return if the film moves beyond the script-writing stage.