Sofia Vergara is a stunning, curvy bombshell and she looks flawless in this plunging black dress. The 50-year-old actress and reality TV judge was just one of the famous faces attending last weekend's Baby2Baby Gala in L.A., and she rocked up as the belle of the ball. Sofia sizzled in a strapless, low-cut slinky look, making sure to mark both her presence at the gala and her outfit on social media. Sofia updated her army of Instagram followers, sharing a smoldering video. Adoring fans left the Modern Family alum over 11,000 likes.
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Curves In Sexy Plunging Dress
The Latest
Sizzling In Strapless Dress
The actress was all "come hither" as she posed by a lit-up and glamorous floral display, which she shared with her 27 million+ followers.
Showing off her hourglass curves and tiny waist, the Colombian-born sensation went glam in a floor-length, figure-hugging dress. She opted for a deep-cut neckline that flattered her curves perfectly. Sofia decided against wearing a necklace, although she did wear diamond rings on her fingers. The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador sported her signature brunette locks down and slightly curled, and wore a warm face of matte makeup complete with rosy blush and a dark lip.
An 'Incredible Night'
In a caption, one that urged fans to dig deep, Sofia wrote: "Such an incredible night at the @Baby2Baby Gala! Please join me in supporting my favorite nonprofit doing such important work for children across the country. Just $10 provides 100 diapers."
The Gala proved a massive headline-maker this year, largely on account of its celebrity presence. Also attending were moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, HBO star Alexandra Daddario, model Miranda Kerr, and actress Jessica Alba.
Secrets Behind Her Figure
Sofia made headlines earlier this year for turning 50, although fans seem to think she looks closer to 40. The snack queen has also opened up on her wellness and diet, telling SELF:
"I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."
Knows She's Getting Older
On the topic of not being a 30-something anymore, the star added: "I'm aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out." Sofia has, however, been applying SPF to her face since a young age.