You Need To Watch This Insanely Good Documentary Series On Netflix

Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Over the years, Netflix has seen some of the most thrilling productions. However, some might argue that out of the many productions, documentary series remain the best. In recent years, many viewers have been introduced to some of the most captivating docu-series encompassing crime, sports, and other topics. Some of them include Dirty Money, Making a Murderer, Inside the World's Toughest Prisons, and many others.

However, the Untold series remains a standout production out of the numerous Netflix documentaries. On August 16, the sixth installment in the series was released on Netflix and has since stirred up many reactions from viewers. Continue reading to know more about the most recent installment and every other thing about the Untold series.

What Is The 'Untold' Series About?

Untold is a series of sports documentary films. In each volume, multiple films are released in weekly installments, each covering a lesser-known and unique sports story. The Untold series volume one debuted in 2021, consisting of five films covering various sports, including hockey, basketball, and tennis.

The five installments in volume one were Untold: Malice at the Palace, Untold: Deal With the Devil, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, Untold Crimes & Penalties, and Untold: Breaking Point. One year later, the second volume hit the streaming platform with four more installments, the first of which was Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist.

What Is 'Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist' About?

When Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist hit Netflix, it gripped fans. The film was centered around a catfishing scam that almost destroyed the career of an American footballer with big dreams of playing for the NFL. In the film, the footballer, Manti Te'o, recalls beginning a relationship with Lennay Kekua.

Lennay was a 22-year-old student at Stanford University whom Manti met via Facebook during his time in college. However, he was devastated when he was informed that Lennay was in a car accident and later passed away from Leukemia. But when the press began to dig deep into the pair's background, investigative journalists would surprisingly find out Lennay did not exist.

Who Was Behind The Scam?

After revealing the truth, further investigations would unveil who was behind Lennay Kekua's identity. According to the documentary, Lennay was a man named Ronaiah "Naya" Tuiasosopo. He used the picture of a fellow classmate to pose as Lennay and eventually Manti's online girlfriend.

Where Is Ronaiah Now?

Following the catfishing scandal, Ronaiah transitioned into a woman. According to her, living as a woman was what she wanted, and she decided to go for it. Ronaiah moved back home to American Samoa and connected with the LGBTQ+ community.

