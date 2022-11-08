You Need To Watch This Insanely Good Documentary Series On Netflix

Over the years, Netflix has seen some of the most thrilling productions. However, some might argue that out of the many productions, documentary series remain the best. In recent years, many viewers have been introduced to some of the most captivating docu-series encompassing crime, sports, and other topics. Some of them include Dirty Money, Making a Murderer, Inside the World's Toughest Prisons, and many others.

However, the Untold series remains a standout production out of the numerous Netflix documentaries. On August 16, the sixth installment in the series was released on Netflix and has since stirred up many reactions from viewers. Continue reading to know more about the most recent installment and every other thing about the Untold series.