Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Sheer Slit Skirt At LACMA

In a black outfit she wore to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2022, Elizabeth Banks kept things understated yet elegant, and of course, she looked lovely. It doesn't matter if it's a movie premiere or an awards ceremony; the 48-year-old understands how to make an entrance, as she always looks her best. However, the talented actress has been promoting her most recent historical bio, Call Jane, which had its official debut on October 28. Despite this, she still finds time to turn heads in her outings, and we love it!

Swipe to see her dress.

Show Stopping Outfit

Elizabeth Banks stuns in black dress
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Elizabeth pulled up in a showstopping outfit, leaving us in awe at how gorgeous she looked at 48. The American actress donned a chic long black dress with a sleek thin-strapped tank top and a shimmering, translucent black skirt with flower embroidery and two high slits, which further snatched her waist. She wore a pair of black strappy heels to complete her ensemble. As for her accessories, Banks let her long, flowing hair be dressed down and chose a set of dangly, chrome-colored earrings and a sleek bangle bracelet to keep her glam as understated as possible.

Giving Bossy Vibes

Elizabeth Banks stuns in Blazer inspired outfit
Getty | Raymond Hall

Unlike other outfits she's donned recently, we are particularly in love with this one as it gives bossy vibes with a touch of class. For the occasion, Banks slipped into an outfit made of a matching t-shirt and an oversize striped jacket in grey. She completed her outfit with opera leather gloves and kept the sleeves of her jacket pulled up while pairing the tops with a rhinestone chain midi skirt to finish the look. She had pulled back her blonde hair into a bun to highlight her stunning eye makeup, vibrant pink blush, and glossy lip gloss. She wore a pair of silver earrings that matched her embroidered skirt for jewelry. Banks wore a classic pair of black leather pumps as her shoes.

The Impact Of Her Role In 'Call Jane'

Elizabeth Banks flaunts the back on the red carpeB
Getty | Steve Granitz

Elizabeth claimed she had a "much deeper responsibility" to release the movie the after the Roe v. Wade decision when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show in October. Although the movie was created before June, when the US Supreme Court reversed the famous ruling in Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to abortion, Elizabeth claimed that its importance had only increased. She stated:

"The film was written and made before Roe v Wade was reversed but now we feel a much deeper responsibility to put this story out."

About Her New Movie

Elizabeth stuns in Burgundy dress
Getty | Raymond Hall

The main character of the movie is a typical housewife who seeks an abortion from the organization after being denied by doctors, although her pregnancy was endangering her life. She joins the Janes, a Chicago-based clandestine organization that provides abortions to women who require them.

